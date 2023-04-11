William “Eugene” Posey, 76, of Jane Lew, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 8, 2023. He passed while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jane Lew. Eugene was born in West Union on April 9, 1946, a son of the late Charles Posey and Ruby Riffle Posey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roy Posey. Forever cherishing their memories of Eugene are two sisters: Martha Ann Posey and Blondie Virginia Posey, both of Jane Lew. Eugene had a passion for farming and spent many years as a farm hand. He will be deeply missed by all who cared for him and had the honor of calling him a friend. A Direct Burial will take place at a later date at Peterson Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Eugene” Posey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

