WVSP: 2 killed after dump truck overturns onto vehicle

MARLINTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say two people were killed in a crash in Pocahontas County.

The crash happened Monday evening on Highway 219 outside Marlinton, according to the West Virginia State Police.

State Police told 5 News a dump truck overturned onto another vehicle, killing two men inside that vehicle.

Their identities have not been publicly released, according to State Police.

State Police say criminal charges are possible, but the crash is still under investigation.

