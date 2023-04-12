Alderson Broaddus names interim president

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University has named its interim president as President James “Tim” Barry prepares for retirement.

Dr. Andrea Bucklew, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, has been named Interim President beginning on July 1, 2023.

Dr. Bucklew will be taking over once President Barry retires, but the transitional phase is already underway.

She will be working with President Barry on the day-to-day functions of the presidency to ensure a smooth and seamless transition in July.

“We couldn’t be more pleased than to have Dr. Bucklew serve as Interim President of AB for the coming year”, said AB Chair, Board of Trustees and Governors Dr. Rebecca A. Hooman. “She is a strong, experienced leader who is highly respected on campus, by her colleagues around the country, and by the Board. We look forward to what we are certain will be a smooth transition, given the two and a half months Dr. Bucklew and Dr. Barry will have to work together, and to the coming year with Dr. Bucklew at the helm.”

Dr. Bucklew has served in various roles in higher education for over 20 years and has been at Alderson Broaddus since 2012.

“I am humbled and honored to be named as the Interim President of Alderson Broaddus University”, Dr. Bucklew said. “I believe passionately in the work that we do at AB. Our students are not only successful in their careers following their graduation, but they make a positive difference in our world today. I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, administration, and Board at AB to continue this legacy over the coming year.”

