Authorities searching for missing Grafton teen

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the GPD, 14-year-old Jasmine Weaver went missing from the area of Cofran St. in Grafton at around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Authorities said anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 304-265-2524.

Below is a Facebook post from the GPD with a photo of Weaver.

