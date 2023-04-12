Authorities searching for missing Grafton teen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
According to the GPD, 14-year-old Jasmine Weaver went missing from the area of Cofran St. in Grafton at around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Authorities said anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 304-265-2524.
Below is a Facebook post from the GPD with a photo of Weaver.
