Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Fairmont Senior’s Aubrey Harrison
Harrison is the primary scorer for the undefeated Polar Bears’ Lacrosse Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week this week is Aubrey Harrison from Fairmont Senior High School. She’s the primary goal scorer for the Polar Bears as they continue their undefeated season. Full story can be seen above.
