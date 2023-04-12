Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Hundred’s Sky Goddard
Goddard is a pitcher and catcher for the Hornets who plays baseball due to school’s lack of a softball team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week is Sky Goddard from Hundred High School. She’s a baseball player for the team as the school does not have enough players to field a full softball team. Full story can be seen above.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.