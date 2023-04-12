Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Hundred’s Sky Goddard

Goddard is a pitcher and catcher for the Hornets who plays baseball due to school’s lack of a softball team
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week is Sky Goddard from Hundred High School. She’s a baseball player for the team as the school does not have enough players to field a full softball team. Full story can be seen above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP: 2 killed after dump truck overturns onto vehicle
Robert Tennant
DOCS: Tucker County man planned to kill his brother
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder
School employee indicted by Taylor County grand jury
File photo
Company issues statement on status of Fairmont paper mill

Latest News

Aubrey Harrison Fairmont Senior Lacrosse
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Fairmont Senior’s Aubrey Harrison
2022 North South Game
WV North-South All-Star football game rosters announced
Fairmont Senior Lincoln
Lincoln and Fairmont Senior split Tuesday softball and baseball matchups
Aubrey Harrison Fairmont Senior Lacrosse
Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse dominates John Marshall to remain undefeated