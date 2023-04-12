Catholic school honoring Nashville school shooting victims

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The news of the school shooting at a Nashville Catholic School has shook the faith community around the nation.

Fairmont Catholic School is one of the schools in our area that’s focusing more on school safety after the conflict, along with honoring the victims in a special way.

Diane Burnside is the principal. She said students and faculty wrote the names of the victims involved on angels and put them up in the school.

“If you look around our blessed Mary and right here in our library, we have the names of those that have been in shootings or have lost their lives to a shooting. So, we pray for them everyday.”

Burnside said it’s important that students know they’re safe and that they’re loved.

Doctor Joe Konikaddil is the pastor. He said he spent around 30 years in the roughest parts of the world and has seen violence firsthand.

“I have seen people dying just in front of my eyes being shot down, I have experience of being kidnapped, and my own some of the best of companions are murdered. So, everyday we probably we could see the boom-blast shootings and all of that. That is a place I am grown and matured.”

Konikaddil said evil can filter into the most sacred places.

“When I come into this beautiful place when this elements happening it’s soliciting that the message that I have is we have miles to go.”

He said the best way to stay positive in situations like this is to have God at the center of your life.

Sister Reeta Lopis is the assistant principal. She said if you have love and compassion in your heart it can overcome violence, a message they preach to their students.

“We emphasize on the building relationships with one another, helping them to grow, making friendship, loving in spite of the ups and downs.”

