Community celebrates former WVU professor’s 100th birthday

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Mannon Gallegly is most known for his work at West Virginia University as a professor of Plant Pathology.

Gallegly has been recognized for his work with plants for several decades specifically his work creating the famous West Virginia 63 tomato.

Family and friends gathered at the Pines Country Club to celebrate Gallegly’s 100 birthday.

He started working at WVU in 1949, in 1970, he became the Director of the Division of Plant and Soil Sciences at the university.

Although he retired from that position in 1986, he has continued his research for decades.

Family and friends shared their stories about Gallegly and the impact he’s made on not just plants but people.

While this is Gallegly’s 100 birthday, he’s not finished planting tomatoes, according to the current Dean of WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Darrell Donahue.

“I want you to think about that 71 years, his career, and I said, well, you haven’t done much for your first 100 years. So what are you going to do for the second hundred and he said, well, I might work on some more tomatoes,” Donahue said.

