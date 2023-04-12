‘A Day Without Child Care’ town hall meeting coming to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A town hall meeting regarding the ongoing issue of child care will be held later this month in Bridgeport.

“A Day Without Child Care” helps bring recognition to childcare hardships.

West Virginia is one of many states ending any pandemic relief funding from the federal government going toward child care.

Parents and providers are looking at higher rates, leaving a lot of parents choosing to stay home rather than work.

The town hall will be held at 6 p.m. on April 25 at Bridgeport City Hall, located at 515 Main St.

May 8 is known nationally as A Day Without Child Care.

Other town hall meetings will be held in Wheeling, Harpers Ferry, and Weirton. A town hall meeting was held Tuesday evening in Oak Hill. Coverage of that town hall can be found below.

