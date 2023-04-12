‘A Day Without Child Care’ town hall meeting coming to Bridgeport

(WBAY)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A town hall meeting regarding the ongoing issue of child care will be held later this month in Bridgeport.

“A Day Without Child Care” helps bring recognition to childcare hardships.

West Virginia is one of many states ending any pandemic relief funding from the federal government going toward child care.

Parents and providers are looking at higher rates, leaving a lot of parents choosing to stay home rather than work.

The town hall will be held at 6 p.m. on April 25 at Bridgeport City Hall, located at 515 Main St.

May 8 is known nationally as A Day Without Child Care.

Other town hall meetings will be held in Wheeling, Harpers Ferry, and Weirton. A town hall meeting was held Tuesday evening in Oak Hill. Coverage of that town hall can be found below.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP: 2 killed after dump truck overturns onto vehicle
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder
Robert Tennant
DOCS: Tucker County man planned to kill his brother
School employee indicted by Taylor County grand jury
File photo
Company issues statement on status of Fairmont paper mill

Latest News

Morgantown municipal election heating up
Jasmine Weaver
Authorities searching for missing Grafton teen
Former Liberty High School, Adamston Elementary up for auction
Former Victory High School, Adamston Elementary up for auction