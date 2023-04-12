Excellence in Education: RCB’s greenhouse sale

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting Robert C. Byrd’s upcoming greenhouse sale.

Robert C. Byrd High School is gearing up for its annual spring greenhouse sale on April 22. The students have been working all year to get prepared, and they have everything from tomatoes and lettuce to fresh herbs and flowers.

Senior Logan McCartney says his favorite project has been the porch plants.

“Definitely the porch plants. We get to plant them in these beautiful pots. We have an American flag one and one that says ‘welcome’. I think they look awesome as they grow. They grow into the sign itself, and they just look beautiful,” McCartney said.

Ag teacher Lena Samples says her main goal is to teach her students self-sustainability.

“I know everybody is struggling with today’s economy, but when you can grow your own, you’re way ahead of a lot people, but they haven’t realized that at this age. Watching something grow, getting to start something, and watch it finish is huge because we live in an instantaneous world where we don’t get to see that,” Samples said.

Her students say the best life lesson they have learned from Ms. Samples and the greenhouse is that it’s okay to make mistakes.

“It’s okay to mistakes. She’s not really hard on you. The first time I made a mistake, she was like ‘It’s okay, calm down’. I was so mad and screaming at myself, but she just told me it was ok,” Zoey Harper, a senior.

The first day of sales will be Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. They will be open everyday except on Sundays until they sell out.

