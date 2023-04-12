Fairmont State names four finalists for president position

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has selected four finalists for its president position.

After several days of off-campus interviews, Fairmont State’s Presidential Search Committee, with help from search firm Buffkin/Baker, has selected the following as finalists:

Michael Davis, Ph.D. Davis is Chief of Staff at James Madison University and manages JMU’s presidential priorities and directs matters of policy and institutional importance.

Rocco Fucillo, J.D., L.L.M. Fucillo is a Fairmont native who is a Senior Advisor/Director of State Government Relations at West Virginia University. He has been WV Assistant Attorney General, Assistant Prosecutor Attorney of Marion County and, Adjunct Professor for 12 years at Fairmont State and seven years at WVU Law School.

William Phillips Phillips, also a Fairmont native, has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare and was most recently a corporate officer and global vice president of commercial operations for Abbott’s Cardiac Rhythm Management division.

Rosemary Thomas, Ed.D. Thomas, also a Fairmont native, is the Executive Vice President at Davis & Elkins College with decades of experience in higher education.



“Each of these candidates brings a unique set of skills and experiences that we believe pair well with the traits we have identified in our next President,” said Fairmont State Board of Governor’s Chairman Rusty Hutson. “Fairmont State is a special place filled with special people. We serve a vital role in this region, and our next president’s vision and leadership will help ensure that we continue to provide an unrivaled student experience, build upon our robust academic programming, and strengthen the University for years to come.”

A public forum with each finalist is open to all students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and community members and will be held on the following dates and times:

Michael Davis: April 18, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Rocco Fucillo: April 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

William Phillips: April 17, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rosemary Thomas: April 19, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Click here for more information on the four candidates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.