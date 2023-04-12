Fairmont State University student veterans working with school on benefit delay

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Service members across the country recently saw a delay in their benefit payments and now it’s impacting them in our local schools.

At the beginning of April, several of these service members were notified that their G.I. benefits would be delayed. This happened due to a glitch in the V.A.’s process.

The president of the Student Veteran Organization at Fairmont State University, Kayleigh Casto says, while some could still get by -- others struggle with bills when these delays happen.

“A lot of our student veterans rely on the funds they receive from the Chapter 33 or the Post 9-11 G.I. Bill to live off of -- that’s a livelihood for our veterans,” said Casto. “So we want to make sure we can get those to them so that they can live and don’t have to worry about being evicted or that they can’t afford to pay a car payment or something like that.”

F.S.U. is in the process of hiring a new certifying official to assist these veterans further.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.