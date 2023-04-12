First at 4 Forum: Dale Wolfley Pt. 2

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dale Wolfley, the host of The WolfMan and former WVU offensive lineman, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about predictions for the upcoming spring game and Mountaineer alumni coming to an upcoming football celebration show later this month.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Click here for Part 1.

