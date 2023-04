BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gerald Potts, a local musician, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He played part of a song and talked about the music he creates, how West Virginia influences his art, and his favorite song that he has written.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.