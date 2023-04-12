Former Victory High School, Adamston Elementary up for auction

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the oldest schools in Harrison County with lots of history and memories is up for auction.

The old Victory High School and Adamston Elementary School on West Pike Street in Clarksburg recently went up for auction by Kaufman Realty and Auctions.

“Anytime you have a building with such history, and what it was built for, makes it unique,” said Andrew Kaufman, a partner, realtor, and auctioneer with the company.

The date of operation for Victory High School is believed to be 1917. The school was turned into Adamston Elementary School when students at Victory High became part of the new Liberty High School in 1973.

“The building was in operation a year ago, so this is not a dilapidated building. It’s not a fire sale or a foreclosure, but rather a long-standing school building that is in relatively good shape,” said Kaufman. “In most cases, buildings from that era were extremely well built, and I can’t imagine what it would cost to build something of that nature today.”

The auction includes all parts of the three-story building, a basement, and the adjoining property.

Kaufman said there is a preview date for anyone wishing to take a closer look at the building set for April 26 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“There has been interest in it, but we have not had it posted long and marketing gets ramped up as it gets closer to the close of the auction,” said Kaufman. “I can tell you there are multiple groups with interest who think it could have a long-term use for both non-profit and for-profit organizations.”

Kaufman said the Harrison County School Board of Education, which is putting the building up for auction, is hopeful it will have a good community use. He said a recent auction of the former Lost Creek Elementary resulted in the buyer looking to turn into a private school he said will be called Hillside Christian Academy.

“As the end, we can’t pick or choose who gets it. It goes to the highest bidder,” he said.

Online bidding will close on May 3 at 7 p.m.

Click here to view the listing.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.