Gov. Justice reports W.Va’s export market grows, coal being the most significant export

Photo of coal: Pixabay
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s export market grew for the third consecutive year in 2022 to a value of $7.6 billion.

The office reports these numbers according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s recent trade statistics.

This marks a 20% increase over 2021, with an additional $1.4 billion in exports.

Gov. Justice is quoted in the release, ”Our continued growth in exports showcases the incredible strength of West Virginia’s economy.”

A release by the governor’s office details out the state’s export market.

West Virginia is the second-largest exporter of coal, with exports totaling $3.8 billion. Countries like The Netherlands, India, and Brazil received coal from the state.

Even with these numbers, Gov. Justice’s office reports that other products made up more than half of the state’s exports. They list plastics ($1.1 billion), machinery and automotive products ($916 million), chemicals ($657 million), and metals ($261 million).

