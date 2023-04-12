Greenbrier guests, employees look back on the life of Frank Walker Mosley

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Frank Walker Mosley was a young man when he began working part-time at The Greenbrier Resort in the spring of 1959.

At the time, he was just looking for a job, but little did he know, he would work his way into the hearts of hundreds, if not thousands, of guests.

“Frank was always the person that when you entered the Greenbrier you knew,” shared Buddy Wilton. Wilton and his wife, Shaydoll, are from Florida but have been visiting The Greenbrier for years. They quickly befriended Mosley and even attended a few of his birthday parties. They said he was what made the resort so special.

“When we would pull up, we knew we were home because Frank opened the door.”

Mosley was a doorman, also known as an ambassador, for the resort, meaning guests often saw him as they made their way inside for their stay.

“Whether you’re a guest or whether you’re a team member here at The Greenbrier, you always knew one of the first things you were gonna do when you came through those doors was see Frank and see that smile and be greeted by him,” explained Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier Cam Huffman. “Very few people are truly irreplaceable, but I think Frank was. There’s never going to be another Frank here.”

“A living legend,” Greg Scott said of Mosley, his co-worker of nearly 30 years. “He knew everybody; everybody knew him. He got more kisses and hugs than anybody I ever seen.”

Mosley wore a lot of hats over the years. He began in the kitchen and worked his way up to the very front of the resort. His co-workers will tell you he left his mark, and now they hope to carry on his legacy and...

“To be like him,” Scott added.

Mosley passed away on Monday, April 10. He was 90 years old, served guests at The Greenbrier for more than 60 of those, and, if he had the choice, he would’ve never stopped.

“I have no intention of retiring,” Mosley said in an interview in 2017. “I can’t even spell retired, so I’m stuck. I’m not leaving here until they run me off, or my health won’t let me work any longer.”

Even though Mosley is gone, his impact will live on.

“His spirit is always going to be here, and the lessons he taught team members will go on for generations,” Huffman said. “Of how to just treat people and how to enjoy your job. His impact can be felt everywhere in this entire building.”

Huffman says The Greenbrier is not able to disclose any information just yet, but says they are planning to honor Mosley’s life and employment in some way. He says it will allow guests and employees to pay their condolences.

Mosley remains the longest Greenbrier employee in its history.

