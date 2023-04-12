Harry Lewis Wiseman

Harry Lewis Wiseman, 79, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. He was born in Clarksburg on July 16, 1943, a son of the late James and Katherine Greaver Wiseman. He was married to Dian Elaine Huffman Wiseman, who preceded him in death on August 10, 2019. Surviving are three sons, Harry L. Wiseman, II of Bridgeport, Joseph B. Wiseman of Bridgeport and Roger Quinn of Shinnston; two daughters, Elizabeth L. Shahan and her husband William, II of Mt. Clare and Melina Dawn Shotnik and her husband Paul of Mannheim, Germany; four grandchildren, Morgan Cole (Jesse), Zachary Wiseman, Temperance “Vickie” Wiseman, and Abigayle Shahan; two great grandchildren, Marilyn Cole and Jessa Cole; one sister, Mary Lou Frashure; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, William, James and Boyd Wiseman; and one sister, Diane Jones. Mr. Wiseman was a 1962 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was a United States Army Veteran.  He retired from Union Carbide in the Maintenance and Security department.  Harry enjoyed the outdoors when he was younger; hunting, fishing and swimming.  He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the WVU Mountaineers, Marshall and the Steelers. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Richard Settles officiating.  Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

