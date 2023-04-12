Justice: State employees to no longer be charged for parking at state facilities

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday state employees will no longer have to pay for parking at any state facility, including the State Capitol Complex.

“The bottom line is all state employees that currently pay for parking will see an increase on their paychecks,” Gov. Justice said.

The new Rule, filed by the West Virginia Department of Administration to the Secretary of State’s Office, will go into effect on May 5, and employees currently paying for parking will no longer see that money removed from their paychecks.

Currently, Gov. Justice says a known 2,377 employees will be impacted, but as the Department of Administration works with departments statewide to implement this change, officials believe this number will grow.

“I thank the Legislature for helping get this rule across the finish line so that we can give our employees a little back each month,” Gov. Justice said.

Employees should wait to hear from their parking manager or HR representative on how and when they will start to see the parking fees removed from their paychecks.

Gov. Justice says this change only applies to state employees who are currently charged for parking, either by the agency or by a third-party for parking in lots designated by the state spending unit. Some exceptions may apply.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP: 2 killed after dump truck overturns onto vehicle
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder
Robert Tennant
DOCS: Tucker County man planned to kill his brother
School employee indicted by Taylor County grand jury
Melissa Charles and Randy Barker
2 charged after gunshots heard during argument, police say

Latest News

Major pharmaceutical company coming to Morgantown, Gov. Justice says
Catholic school honoring Nashville school shooting victims
2 charged after gunshots heard during argument, police say
Morgantown municipal election heating up
WV WIC announces updated income guidelines