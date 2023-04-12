Major pharmaceutical company coming to Morgantown, Gov. Justice says

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday morning a major pharmaceutical company will be coming to Morgantown.

Gov. Justice says UNDBIO, a South Korean pharmaceutical company that provides diabetic care solutions, has secured a lease with West Virginia University to build an insulin manufacturing facility in Morgantown.

The company will create 200 jobs within the first three years and will invest more than $100 million in Phase I of the project, according to Gov. Justice.

“The mission of UNDBIO is to develop and produce state-of-the-art insulin in West Virginia,” UNDBIO Chairman Caleb Jun said. “Our products will save human lives and improve the quality of life for those afflicted with diabetes. We are excited to see West Virginia become a mecca for manufacturing highly advanced insulin to treat diabetic patients around the world.”

In Phase I, the facility will work to secure FDA approval for the project, Gov. Justice says. After securing FDA approval, they plan to expand, creating up to an additional 600 jobs.

“We look forward to building a strong relationship with UNDBIO that can further an important part of our land-grant mission to create opportunities for our graduates, and to provide better access to health care for people across the region,” West Virginia University President Gordon Gee said.

The state has offered a financial incentive package to help facilitate the deal, Justice says.

“The Monongalia County Commission welcomes UNDBIO to the community,” Commission President Tom Bloom said. “We have been striving to attract jobs in the health sciences arena and are fortunate to have UNDBIO invest in Monongalia County and Morgantown. The County will provide ongoing support for UNDBIO as it does for all business in the County.”

Ground is expected to be broken on the project this fall.

