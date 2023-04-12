Mike Coffman sworn in as new Upshur County Sheriff

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, Mike Coffman took an oath as the newly appointed Upshur County Sheriff.

Coffman had been chief deputy under Sheriff Virgil Miller, who passed away last week.

He’s been with the department for decades and received a Purple Heart in December after he was shot while responding to an active shooter on I-79.

Upshur County chief deputy surprised with purple heart

He said it’s going to be difficult to fill the shoes of his mentor and local legend.

“We won’t be able to replace Sheriff Miller, that’s for sure. He’s mentored so many officers coming up through the years, and he was always there for me and the citizens of Upshur County. I will do my very best to make sure that we have a good safe community and the office continues to run the way it did under him,” Coffman said.

Sheriff Miller was the longest-serving sheriff in West Virginia before his passing.

Coffman said he plans to hit the ground running in this new role.

