Morgantown municipal election heating up

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council election is just over two weeks away, and it’s starting to heat up.

Marley Ynigues is taking on current Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble in the 5th Ward.

Ynigues says she is a supporter of housing-first policies.

She said she has plans to ease zoning and code regulations to allow people to create affordable housing on properties.

Ynigues came in third in the 2021 election.

Early voting is open now through April 22 in the Historic Train Depot at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The polls open on April 25 at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

