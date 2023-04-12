Multiple agencies searching for Chapmanville Police dog

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All hands and paws are on deck as the search continues for K-9 Officer Chase, the Chapmanville Police Department’s only full-time police dog, who was last seen Tuesday morning at his handler’s yard in South Charleston.

South Charleston Police said the Chapmanville officer let Chase out in the yard early Tuesday morning before heading to work. The officer went back in the home momentarily before returning to the yard to find no sign of the two and a half year old Belgian Malinois, who was acquired by the Chapmanville Police Department earlier in the year.

Ralph Freeman, who lives across the street from the officer’s home, said he was visiting family for the holidays when he saw the search efforts on Second Avenue.

“It being a canine dog, I can see the big response to it,” he said. “It was because they’re kind of special dogs as far as I’m concerned. I mean, they really, the training, and forget and all this they’re kind of a special dog and I know he’s a special dog to his owner. I understand that, too.”

Ralph said he also understands the importance of finding a dog with a job, based on his personal experience with his dog, Max.

“Maxie was a breeder dog, he’s gonna be nine years old in August. I got him from my nephew who breeds different breeds of dogs and stuff up in Elkview. So that’s where we got him from, but he’s retired,” Freeman explained.

“He’s a great dog, he pays attention to you, he’s good on commands, just an a great dog to have around kids can be wonderful so he’s a real friendly dog.”

Freeman described the neighborhood as pet friendly and said he could not imagine anything similar happening to Max.

“That would hit me and my wife pretty hard if he’d come up missing,” he said. “That would be hard. I’d go the world’s end trying to find him. That’s all there is to it.”

Chase has a white spot of fur on his chest. Those who know him say he’s a mild-mannered, friendly dog and he’ll come to you if you put out a bowl of water.

The agencies are asking anyone nearby with Ring doorbell cameras or other surveillance to check them for any video of Chase.

Anyone with information can contact the South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903 or Metro Communications non-emergency number 304-348-8111.

