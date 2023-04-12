Person dies after being hit by car, road closed

By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The incident was reported just before 5 Wednesday morning along Rt. 60 near Burning Springs Road.

Route 60 is closed in both directions.

At this time, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

No word on what the person was doing at the time they were hit.

Dispatchers say the driver stayed at the scene.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

