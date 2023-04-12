Planned power outage to affect parts of NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A planned power outage to upgrade Mon Power facilities will affect parts of North Central West Virginia on Thursday.

Officials said the outage will affect some North View residents in Clarksburg from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The City of Fairmont says the outage will affect more than 250 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Fairmont.

Below is a list of addresses of those who will be affected from the City of Fairmont Facebook page:

If there is inclement weather, the planned outage will be scheduled for Friday, April 14.

Mon Power has sent notices to the residents that will be affected.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 800-686-0022.

