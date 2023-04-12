Police investigate several shots fired incident

UPDATE 4/11/23 @ 11:15 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say no one has been found to be shot or injured following a call of several gunshots in Huntington’s West End late Tuesday night.

Police at the scene say they are talking to a man who says he pulled the trigger, and he’s giving his side of the story and being cooperative.

Neighbors say they heard possibly more than a dozen shots in the area of West 13th Street and Madison Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of multiple shots fired in the city’s West End.

Police say they found where bullets had hit a camper parked behind a house. They say it’s unclear how many times it was shot.

They say the man who fired the shots will likely be charged, but he hadn’t been arrested as of shortly after 11 p.m.

Neighbors say it’s terrifying for that many bullets to be fired, and they’re relieved no innocent bystanders were struck.

Police say there in no ongoing threat to the community now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of several shots fired in the city’s West End, Cabell 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say they had calls of shots fired from residents in a wide area -- including the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Madison, Jefferson and Jackson avenues.

There are no immediate reports of anyone hit by the gunfire.

We have a crew at the scene working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.