Salem man charged with stealing more than $1,500 from elderly woman

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged with stealing more than $1,500 from an elderly woman and taking items from a car in Salem.

Authorities received a video from a witness Saturday morning of 44-year-old Joshua Martin, of Salem, taking several items from a car in Salem, including a set of keys and clothes, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the video showed the witness confront Martin, and Martin grabbed the items and fled on foot.

When officers went to Martin’s home Tuesday afternoon for a search warrant, the report says they spoke with a 75-year-old woman who said Martin took her bank card and wouldn’t let her see any bank statements.

The elderly woman said the alleged crimes began in February when “random boxes” from eBay began showing up at the home, including one she took that contained a taser. He would reportedly “hide” the other boxes.

Authorities said the woman’s bank statement from February shows 29 transactions from eBay and two other transactions totaling $1,545.73.

Martin later told authorities he takes her card and “[uses] it often.”

Martin has been charged with misdemeanor entering without breaking into an automobile, felony fraudulent use of a credit card, and felony financial exploitation of an elderly person.

