Strongman Games to happen in Charleston in 2023

The Official Strongman Games will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from December 1 through December 3.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In December, some of the strongest athletes from around the world will head to Charleston, West Virginia to compete for titles.

The Official Strongman Games will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from December 1 through December 3.

The Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau made the announcement along with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

The Official Strongman Games is a festival of strength that brings together hundreds of the top Strongman and Strongwoman athletes from over 30 countries.

The athletes will be competing for the World’s Strongest title across multiple divisions.

Tickets for the Strongman Games are now on sale.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP: 2 killed after dump truck overturns onto vehicle
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder
Robert Tennant
DOCS: Tucker County man planned to kill his brother
School employee indicted by Taylor County grand jury
Melissa Charles and Randy Barker
2 charged after gunshots heard during argument, police say

Latest News

Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman
Mike Coffman sworn in as new Upshur County Sheriff
Mike Coffman sworn in as new Upshur County Sheriff
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 12, 2023
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 12, 2023
FSU VA BENEFIT DELAY
Fairmont State University student veterans working with school on benefit delay
FSU student veterans working with school on benefit delay