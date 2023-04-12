Summer-like conditions after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Skies will be mostly clear, and temperatures will be well above average for April this afternoon. Warmer temperatures are expected after today, but as for how long the warm, sunny weather will last, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system is still lingering in the eastern half of the US today, with a strong upper-level ridge (a rise in the jet stream stretching across the Great Plains and the eastern US. That means, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the upper-70s, well above average for April. So today will be a great day to go outside. The only concern will be low humidity, which means any open fires could get out of control, so make sure to be fire-safe. Overnight, temperatures only drop into the upper-40s, and winds will be light. Then tomorrow afternoon will be warmer still, with highs in the low-80s in some areas. Skies will also stay clear heading into tomorrow as well. Then on Friday, temperatures will reach the low-80s across our region (just a few degrees shy of breaking daily record highs), but a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will lift clouds into our region. Moisture from that system will result in a few showers on Saturday. Our best chance of rain will be on Sunday, however, as a cold front will push in during the afternoon hours, bringing a line of widespread showers, and even a few heavy showers, into our region. Then drier air will flow into our region for the first half of next week, keeping temperatures in the mid-60s and skies partly clear. In short, today through Friday will bring summer-like temperatures and sunshine, and rain showers will push in this weekend, before seasonable conditions settle in next week.

Today: Mostly sunny skies, with any leftover clouds breaking up in the morning. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Clear skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 49.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 85.

