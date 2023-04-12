West Virginia Board of Education speaks about school safety

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families are left on edge following tragic scenes at schools across the country.

One of the most recent happened at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say the shooter opened fire, killing three staff members and three students.

The topic of school safety weighs heavily on many minds.

“It is always our number one priority, the safety of students and staff,” Jonah Adkins, Director of Prek-12 Academic Support and West Virginia Department of Education school safety contact, said.

To try and get a better understanding of what measures are being taken in our region, we spoke with Adkins.

“We’re continually collaborating with agencies such as the Division of Homeland Security and with all of our counties and with our regional school safety officers to ensure that we have preventative measures put in place,” Adkins said.

Adkins says his role mainly focuses on the social and emotional well-being of students when it comes to safety.

So, he says building relationships with other departments, like Homeland Security, is a crucial piece to the puzzle.

“They are the experts in the safe, secure entrances, making sure that the right drills and protocols are put in place. We really rely heavily on Homeland Security for those things,” Adkins said.

Adkins says he encourages students, staff, and parents to keep the See Send app handy. It allows you to report anything that seems suspicious.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Men killed in Pocahontas County crash identified
Major pharmaceutical company coming to Morgantown, Gov. Justice says
Jasmine Weaver
UPDATE: Missing Grafton teen found, police say
Boscov's
Boscov’s receiving national attention ahead of Bridgeport opening
WVSP trooper helps save three-year-old boy’s life

Latest News

Joseph Comer
Trooper claiming to be whistleblower speaks out
Delmar Sisler
Authorities searching for missing Rowlesburg man
Cardiac Telehealth office has opened
Cardiac Telehealth is now available through Mon Health System
Tiar goes to Disney.
Girl with rare adrenal cancer goes on her dream trip