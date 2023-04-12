W.V.S.P. announce cadet testing dates and locations

Walk ins are welcome
WVSP will be holding cadet testing throughout the state
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Police will have cadet testing throughout the months of April and May, with one date in June across the state.

This is for anyone who may be interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

The test day for Parkersburg is May 4th, May 5th for Elkins, May 9th for Wheeling, and May 24th for Beckley, to name a few.

Walk ins are welcome and should be at the testing site no later than 8 a.m. on test day.

Registration starts at 8:30 am and testing will begin at 9 am sharp.

You can see the test dates and locations below:

WVSP open cadet testing dates and location
WVSP open cadet testing dates and location(West Virginia State Police)

