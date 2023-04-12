WVSP trooper helps save three-year-old boy’s life

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper helped save a three-year-old boy’s life Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a trooper was performing road patrol on I-81 near exit 16 when a woman pulled over in front of his cruiser, according to a release from state police.

Troopers say the woman got out of her car, ran toward the trooper and said her three-year-old child was unresponsive in his car seat.

The trooper quickly went to the car and found the child to be unresponsive with a fever and drove them both to Berkeley Medical Center.

The release says the child was revived by medical personnel at the hospital.

Troopers say the child was admitted to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

