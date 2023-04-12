WVU to host summer camp for prospective nurses
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) – For the first time, West Virginia University School of Nursing will hold a summer camp.
The summer camp is dedicated to high school students who are interested in a career in nursing.
The one-day event will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023, according to a release from WVU.
Those in attendance will experience what it’s like to be a nursing student at the West Virginia Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety Center.
Attendees will receive a WVU School of Nursing shirt and lunch will be provided. Registration will be limited to the first 50 students who sign up.
For more information, contact Phillip Engelkemier at phillip.engelkemier@hsc.wvu.edu.
