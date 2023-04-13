5 INVESTIGATES: Fatal funeral home shooting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Aug. 24, 2022, 37-year-old Jason Owens was fatally shot by officers at a funeral home in Nutter Fort.

Owens, a wanted fugitive with a history of violent crimes and drug use, was acting as a pallbearer at his father’s funeral that day.

His death sparked months of controversy.

Owens’ family questioned whether the shooting was justified and why authorities chose to attempt to make an arrest when they did.

Aside from a brief statement from the U.S. Marshals saying it was believed Owens was armed, few details were ever released about what happened.

This week, 5 Investigates obtained a 98-page report from West Virginia State Police that answers many of the questions surrounding the shooting. Here’s what we learned.

Jason Owens

Jason Arnie Owens, 37 at the time of his death, had a history of drug abuse and violent crime.

Owens was wanted on a fugitive warrant at the time he was shot, having absconded from parole after being released from prison in April of 2021.

Owens had been sentenced in 2018 to three to 13 years in prison following a pursuit, after which he fought with and attempted to strangle a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the WVSP report, another officer had to help get Owens off the deputy and take Owens into custody.

After being released from prison, Owens was sent to rehab after testing positive for methamphetamine, the report says.

The report also includes several instances where Owens reportedly made threats of violence. It details an exchange in which Owens’ mother warned his ex-wife that Owens was armed and upset about not being allowed back at their home, telling her she should leave the house.

Owens made numerous comments about not wanting to be incarcerated again, saying he wouldn’t go back to prison “without a fight.”

According to a probable cause statement included in the report, Owens made a social media post saying he would “leave this world covered in someone else’s blood.”

The Shooting

Owens was attending his father’s funeral at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort when officers from several law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, attempted to arrest him.

Because of Owens’ history of violence, including his attack on a Harrison County deputy, law enforcement decided they needed to proceed with extreme caution.

Owens was believed to be armed, or at least have weapons in his vehicle, which was parked outside the funeral home. Because of this, it was decided the best course of action would be to not let Owens get to his vehicle.

Officers watched as Owens helped load his father’s casket into a hearse, at which time they moved in.

Owens was outside the funeral home when two officers approached and attempted to arrest him.

While trying to place Owens in custody, Owens began resisting, turning into the officer and scratching his arm, the report says. It says Owens they reached for a gun holstered on his waist.

Owens was told to stop as he reached for the weapon and, when he didn’t, both officers opened fired, the report says.

Owens had several gunshot wounds to his chest and side, and at least 10 spent cartridges were documented into evidence, according to the report. He also had a knee print on his chest and at least one broken rib, the report says.

A black handgun was found near Owens’ body, the report says.

Witness Accounts

Owens’ family has contended the shooting was unjustified, and that officers didn’t properly identify themselves or give Owens enough time to respond to their commands.

One woman who was at the funeral home told officers “law enforcement came running up to (Owens)” and “murdered him.” That woman said officers didn’t give Owens time to do “anything.” She also claimed Owens did not have a gun, according to the report.

“There was no warning whatsoever,” a family friend told the Associated Press after the shooting.

At least 20 witnesses were interviewed at the scene, according to the WVSP report.

While there were inconsistencies with certain small details, almost all of their statements supported law enforcement’s account of what happened, including that officers gave commands to Owens not to reach for his gun.

The officers wrote in their statements following the shooting that they believed they would be killed by Owens if they did not kill him first.

Other Details

According to the WVSP report, Owens had a black handgun in a brown holster on him when he was shot.

Officers also reportedly found the following items while searching his vehicle:

Two containers of 22 magnum ammunition

One 22 magnum revolver with six unfired cartridges

One 22 magnum bolt action rifle

Three loaded 22 magnum rifle magazines

One unloaded revolver cylinder

One unfired 22 magnum cartridge

Three glass smoking devices

One white capsule with an indistinguishable stamp

Due to his prior criminal conviction, Owens was prohibited from having firearms.

A toxicology report found Owens’ blood tested positive for hydrocodone, amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl.

Numerous law enforcement and first responder agencies responded to the shooting scene. A total of 56 people, including members of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, the DEA, and the ATF were present. The deputy previously attacked by Owens wasn’t involved in the shooting.

Conclusion

West Virginia State Police were tasked with investigating the shooting.

Following months of investigation, Sgt. C.D. Whetzel, with Troop 1 in Morgantown, wrote the following conclusion in the report:

“The undersigned officer finds the involved officers acted appropriately and were involved in no wrongdoing or criminal actions. This investigation is considered complete pending inspection of the assigned Special Prosecutor.”

The Special Prosecutor assigned to the case was Grant County Attorney John Ours.

Ours told 5 News on Monday he agreed the shooting was justified.

Ours said none of the officers involved will be criminally charged and no grand jury will be convened to further review the case.

A family member of Owens had told 5 News shortly after the shooting that the family was considering filing a lawsuit, but 5 News is not aware of any lawsuit being filed.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.