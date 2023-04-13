April’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Samantha Phipps

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Samantha Phipps has been selected as April’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month.

Phipps has been a Spanish teacher at Elkins High School for three years.

“I get to do what I love every single day, and I couldn’t be happier about it,” Phipps said.

While her journey with Spanish isn’t traditional, she’s glad her experiences have helped shape her career.

“My journey with Spanish is actually quite interesting. I actually lived in Mexico for eight years, and I taught English there. So when I moved back to the states, the transition from Spanish to English was easy, and I wanted to bring that here, so Spanish is near and dear to my heart,” Phipps said.

She was nominated for April’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month by one of her students who says she has inspired and helped her in ways she can’t explain.

“I am blessed. I love what I do, and I tell everybody I get to wake up every morning and go do what I love. I feel very honored and privileged to be able to work with my students,” Phipps said.

Phipps loves to have fun in her classroom, but she says the activity students look forward to the most is her “end of the year” project.

“Usually in May, we get to cook, so we take our students to a restaurant, or they get to cook, and its nice for them to get that experience,” Phipps said.

She says her favorite thing about teaching is introducing kids to a new culture with language.

“Introducing kids to another language, as you said, brings them into a new culture. It allows them to be more empathetic and understand other points of view compared to themselves,” Phipps said.

