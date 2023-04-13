Authorities searching for missing Rowlesburg man

ROWLESBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say they are searching for a man last seen in Rowlesburg.

Delmar Sisler has been missing from the Erwin area of Rowlesburg since Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rowlesburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Sisler was last seen wearing a long-sleeve green shirt, blue jeans, and a blue-and-white Busch beer hat, the Preston County 911 Center says.

Officials said he is reported to be traveling on foot.

Sisler is reported to have a history of Alzheimer’s and dementia, 911 officials said.

As of Thursday morning, crews are still searching for Sisler.

The Rowlesburg VFD asks anyone who has seen him to call Preston County 911.

