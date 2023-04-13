Bus stop safety top of mind for families after Thursday accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Thursday morning accident involving a 9-year-old who was hit by a car at his bus stop has many families thinking about their children’s safety.

There are already some laws in place when it comes to a parent’s responsibility before a child steps on the bus every morning.

Construction on Kanawha Terrace has made street smarts a frequent conversation topic for the Johnson family.

“We always make sure to let them know to stay away from the roads and not cross without us,” Clifford Johnson, the father of two kindergarteners, said.

The roadwork which is near the children’s bus stop has kept the subject front of mind.

“With the roadwork, it’s pretty safe but it all depends on that,” he explained.“ Other than that, you’ll have the occasional car that’ll keep going when the bus stops, but other than that it’s pretty safe.”

A policy approved by the West Virginia State Board of Education requires parents of all students in third grade and younger to make sure someone is supervising their child when waiting for the school bus.

The policy also states students need to make sure they are behaving appropriately when waiting for the bus.

A spokesperson for the State Board of Education said the state policy dates back to the late 70s, with the most current version of the law put into effect in 2020.

Counties are also allowed to make policies more strict than the state.

Families in Kanawha County believe Thursday’s incident serves as a reminder to keep up the conversation about best bus stop safety practices with their little ones.

“Everything’s basically common sense,” said Lee Roberts, a grandparent and retired crossing guard. “You just kind of hope everybody involved doing the best thing to do, be aware of your surroundings just pretty much do what you gotta do every day and do all the time, whether it has to do with cars, buses, or people -- especially people nowadays, especially.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.