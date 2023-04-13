Child hit by car at bus stop

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are responding to a call of a child being hit by a car at a bus stop.

It happened in the West Side community, near St. Albans a little before 7:30 Thursday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the child was crouched down waiting on the bus at the intersection of Everest Circle and Strawberry Road when the accident happened.

Deputies say the 9-year-old suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, contacted 911, and rendered aid until first responders arrived.

The driver told deputies the juvenile was in the roadway and crouched down out of sight.

A witness at the scene spoke with deputies and confirmed they had also witnessed the child in the roadway squatted down before the crash.

The investigating officer located surveillance video from a neighbor’s home camera which captured the incident and confirmed the juvenile was in fact playing in the roadway and laying down when he was struck by the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, no charges are being filed against the driver.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

