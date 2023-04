BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aldona Bird with the Monongalia Arts Center joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about some of the upcoming events at the Monongalia Arts Center and how the center helps local artists.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.