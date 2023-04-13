Girl with rare adrenal cancer goes on her dream trip

Tiar goes to Disney.
Tiar goes to Disney.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - After asking for help from the Upshur County community and beyond, a girl with a rare adrenal cancer had her biggest wish come true.

Tiar, affectionately known as ‘Tiar Wonder Woman Princess,’ got to go to Disney World with her whole family.

Tiar said one of her favorite parts of the trip was building her own drone to take home.

“I get to keep it, and I love it. You can change the voice. I love it,” she explained.

Tiar added that swimming with her family was one of the best parts of her trip.

After spending time in the parks and meeting the characters, Tiar had one thing on her mind.

“I want to move to Disney World someday and become a princess,” she said.

Tiar’s mom Nicole Heckman said that this was the trip of a lifetime, and the family was thankful for everyone’s help in getting Tiar to Disney.

“It’s overwhelming, it was amazing, we couldn’t believe how many people were there and supported us when we needed it,” Heckman explained.

Tiar hopes she can visit Disney again soon.

“Thank you, everyone for helping me get to Disney,” Tiar said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP: 2 killed after dump truck overturns onto vehicle
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder
Robert Tennant
DOCS: Tucker County man planned to kill his brother
School employee indicted by Taylor County grand jury
Major pharmaceutical company coming to Morgantown, Gov. Justice says

Latest News

Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman
Mike Coffman sworn in as new Upshur County Sheriff
Mike Coffman sworn in as new Upshur County Sheriff
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 12, 2023
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 12, 2023
FSU VA BENEFIT DELAY
Fairmont State University student veterans working with school on benefit delay