Girl with rare adrenal cancer goes on her dream trip

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - After asking for help from the Upshur County community and beyond, a girl with a rare adrenal cancer had her biggest wish come true.

Tiar, affectionately known as ‘Tiar Wonder Woman Princess,’ got to go to Disney World with her whole family.

Tiar said one of her favorite parts of the trip was building her own drone to take home.

“I get to keep it, and I love it. You can change the voice. I love it,” she explained.

Tiar added that swimming with her family was one of the best parts of her trip.

After spending time in the parks and meeting the characters, Tiar had one thing on her mind.

“I want to move to Disney World someday and become a princess,” she said.

Tiar’s mom Nicole Heckman said that this was the trip of a lifetime, and the family was thankful for everyone’s help in getting Tiar to Disney.

“It’s overwhelming, it was amazing, we couldn’t believe how many people were there and supported us when we needed it,” Heckman explained.

Tiar hopes she can visit Disney again soon.

“Thank you, everyone for helping me get to Disney,” Tiar said.

