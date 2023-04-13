Harrison County man found guilty of firearm, witness tampering charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was found guilty this week of illegally having an assault rifle and tampering with a witness to cover up the crime.

60-year-old Charles Wable, of Shinnston, was found guilty by a grand jury after a two-day trial, federal authorities said.

Wable is prohibited from having firearms because of prior drug convictions and was under supervision by the U.S. Probation Office.

During a home check, officers said they found a loaded assault rifle hidden under his bed.

During a hearing in federal court to revoke his probation, Wable had someone falsely testify about the ownership of the firearm, officials said.

Wable will be sentenced on August 2, 2023.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for the firearms charge and faces up to 20 years for witness tampering.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Probation Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Flower and Andrew Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.