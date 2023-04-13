James Roscoe Bailey, 92, of East View, passed away at his residence on Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was born in Weston on April 17, 1930, a son of the late Jesse Blair Bailey and Gladys Beulah (Francis) Bailey.

On October 17, 1949, he married Nina Belle (Hutson) Bailey, who preceded him in death on March 2, 2011.

He is survived by four daughters, Debbie DeMoss and her husband Randy, Bridgeport; Annette Bailey, Clarksburg; Marilyn Blosser and her husband Jake, Clarksburg; and Kimberly McClain and her husband Joe, Quiet Dell. Seven grandchildren, Travis DeMoss and his wife Margie; Mandi Carter and her husband J.R.; Amber Childress; James, Abby and Sarah “Sam” Blosser; and J.D. McClain and Kristy; seven great-grandchildren, Bailey and Mikaela DeMoss, and Lily and Isla Belle Childress; Blake and Dylan James Carter; and Nina Grace McClain; several nieces and nephews; his Goddaughter, Shawn (Baxnanos) Unger; and his sweetheart dog Ebony complete his family.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having been preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Ronald; his sister Reta Wallace; and George and Beulah who both died in infancy.

Roscoe drove tractor-trailer for Cook Motor Lines, retiring after 37 years of service. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, and had served as a trustee for the credit union and also as a Teamster steward. He liked staying busy, so he then worked for Rojac and also drove cars for Harry Green’s.

He was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a giver and helper to everyone, even if he didn’t know them. In all his endeavors, he was a perfectionist.

Condolences to the Bailey Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, with Pastor Rick Owens presiding. Interment will follow in K of P Cemetery, Salem.

