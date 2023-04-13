Mon Power solar panels charging electric vehicles

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power is researching a new green energy project that can be seen along I-79 in Marion County.

The array of 28 solar panels is along the hillside by Mon Power’s Fairmont Headquarters.

The energy from those solar panels is sent into a battery that powers an electric vehicle charging port.

Hannah Catlett, a spokesperson for Mon Power, says most electric cars are charged on grids that rely on fossil fuels, while this method is green.

“As the increase for electricity grows with the electrification, this is a good project that is helping show people that we want to support the environment while also taking a little bit of pressure off the grid,” Catlett said.

The solar panels here are working at an output of about 7 kilowatts, and any extra energy is stored in the battery.

The research and development project will help Mon Power plan for more of this technology in the future.

