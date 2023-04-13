Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a West Virginia water treatment plant’s waste tank Thursday morning.

The City of Martinsburg says staff for the city’s Big Springs Water Treatment Plant discovered the body when they arrived at work on Thursday.

The Big Springs Water Treatment Plant is located just south of Martinsburg.

Officials said the waste tank where the body was found contains impurities and other material that is removed from the drinking water prior to final purification and distribution, meaning none of the water in that tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The City of Martinsburg has consulted with other agencies to confirm its drinking water is safe to drink.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

