Parkersburg Police Dept. gets an electronic storage devices K-9, first type of K-9 in W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Nyland. He is a one-year old Yellow Labrador and is named after Betty White’s Golden Girls character. And he is also an electronic storage devices K-9 that works in cases of child sexual exploitation and trafficking.

He is the first kind of K-9 like this in West Virginia.

DET. DAN MILLER/NYLAND’S HANDLER, PARKERSBURG POLICE DEPT.:

“He’s assisted us in finding child exploitation material,” says Nyland’s handler, Detective Dan Miller. “Anything from a hard drive on a computer or even to a micro-SD card. Which is very small as you know.”

Nyland is a donation from the non-profit, Operation Underground Railroad. The organization specializes in combating child sexual exploitation and trafficking. Nyland helps with these cases by tracking the chemical that is sprayed on all storage devices when they are manufactured.

“It’s a cooling agent that is placed on them. And that’s essentially what he is trying to find is something with that smell on it,” says Det. Miller.

Detective miller has experience in handling K-9s. He worked in that area as a deputy with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department.

And since being able to train and work with Nyland, Miller says that Nyland has been a lot more than just a part of the job.

“He is a family member now,” says Det. Miller. “He is actually with me more than my own family. Right now, he is with me. And when I am at home, he is with me.”

And with Nyland being the first type of K-9 in West Virginia to specialize in tracking down electronic storage devices, Miller says that Nyland can be a significant asset not only in Parkersburg, but both in and out of West Virginia.

“Him being the first, I think it’s going to be good for the whole state. If any agency out there in the state or outside of the state would need to utilize us for anything — from any child exploitation case even to another case,” says Det. Miller. “If it involves some form of needing to find any kind of storage device or device with storage, we can assist in doing that.”

Operation Underground Railroad paid for all of Nyland’s vet bills and the training for Det. Miller.

