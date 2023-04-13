Rain and thunderstorms return to WV this weekend

Our streak of calm and clear weather comes to an end.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve had a long streak of calm and clear weather here in West Virginia, but the streak is coming to an end. Clouds will increase over the course of Friday, eventually leading to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Friday night through the weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

