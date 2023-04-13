State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating mobile home fire

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning mobile home fire in Kingwood.

Emergency crews responded to the fire along South Preston Highway in Kingwood around 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters on the scene worked for nearly two hours to extinguish a partially demolished mobile home that was fully involved.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the fire.

KAMP Ambulance and the Preston County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene with Kingwood VFD and Tunnelton VFD.

Authorities said the WVSFMO is investigating the fire.

