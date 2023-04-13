Summer-like highs this Friday, rain thereafter!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of summer-like temperatures and sunny skies that started earlier this week, but after tomorrow, we are tracking rain chances in our region. Find out the details in the video above!

A high-pressure system that has kept the eastern half of the US clear and dry since Easter will push into the Atlantic Ocean today, lifting more warm air from the south into our region. As a result, the afternoon will definitely feel like summer, with highs in the low-80s and mostly sunny skies. Overnight, clouds will build in from the south, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will only drop into the upper-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, thanks to a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico lifting clouds into our region. A few weak, isolated showers may also push into our region during the evening hours, but little rain is expected. Besides that, some areas may see highs in the low-80s, well above average for April. More scattered showers, and even a few isolated thunderstorms, are possible on Saturday afternoon, due to daytime heating and moisture, so some areas may receive rain. Most of the rain, however, comes on Sunday evening, when a cold front brings a line of widespread showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into West Virginia. So expect a rainy evening commute. The rain pushes out Sunday night, leaving partly sunny skies, highs in the 60s and a slight chance of an isolated shower for Monday and Tuesday. Thereafter, the latter half of next week will bring partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. In short, today will be the last day of clear skies and summer-like highs, before rain pushes in over the weekend, and mild temperatures return next week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, with a few clouds moving in overnight. Low: 57.

Friday: Cloudy skies. High: 80.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, during the afternoon and evening hours. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 77.

