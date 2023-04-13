WVU Medicine residents are going back to school

Residents are teaching students about healthy lifestyles
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Residents are going back to school.

The residents are visiting schools around Wood County to educate students on age appropriate topics from healthy lifestyle habits to hygiene, and much more.

Thursday residents Eswar Gadde, Walker Rose, and Mallori Anderson visited Parkersburg South High School to talk about the dangers of vaping.

There are several reasons behind the residents visiting the schools according to Director of Internal Medicine Residency Program and Physician at WVUMCC Michael Cheshire.

“We contribute to the medical knowledge through research, and we also provide service to the community. Today is all about that service component of graduate medical education. The residents are out in the schools providing some health information to students, but it’s more than that; it’s forming connections with the students,” said Dr. Cheshire.

Residents have already visited Jackson Middle School, PSHS, and Greenmont Elementary and plan on visiting several other schools later this month.

Corridor H from Parsons to Davis enters advanced design stage
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting brush fire
UPMC Bridging the Great Health Divide: Pediatric Transplant
GreenPower makes transition to bus manufacturing
