2 West Virginia residents sentenced for child pornography charges

Jasper and Christine Shook
Jasper and Christine Shook(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia residents have been sentenced after officials say they created and distributed sexual images of a minor under the age of 12.

34-year-old Christine Shook, of Petersburg, was sentenced on Thursday to 240 months in prison, authorities said.

Christine Shook
Christine Shook(WV Corrections)

35-year-old Jasper Shook, also of Petersburg, was sentenced in February to 365 months behind bars.

Mugshot of Jasper Shook
Mugshot of Jasper Shook(WHSV)

Authorities said both of them pleaded guilty last year to child pornography charges.

Jasper Shook reportedly messaged an undercover FBI agent using the KIK app, bragging about sexual contact with a minor and sending sexually explicit images of the child.

Officials said a search warrant was later executed at the Shook home, where officers seized electronic devices that contained child pornography, with some of the images also identifying Jasper Shook and Christine Shook.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank
UPDATE: Men killed in Pocahontas County crash identified
Child hit by car at bus stop
Madison Run Road in Rowelesburg
UPDATE: Missing Rowlesburg man found, flown to hospital for treatment
Joseph Comer
Trooper claiming to be whistleblower speaks out

Latest News

Peak Health opens Bridgeport location
Peak Health opens new office in Bridgeport
When parents sign up their children for Imagination Library, they will receive a free book in...
Morgantown Public Library hosting Dolly Parton Imagination Library event
‘Concrete failure’ closes Clarksburg bridge until further notice
‘Concrete failure’ closes Clarksburg bridge until further notice
‘Concrete failure’ closes Clarksburg bridge until further notice
‘Concrete failure’ closes Clarksburg bridge until further notice