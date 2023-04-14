2 West Virginia residents sentenced for child pornography charges

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia residents have been sentenced after officials say they created and distributed sexual images of a minor under the age of 12.

34-year-old Christine Shook, of Petersburg, was sentenced on Thursday to 240 months in prison, authorities said.

Christine Shook (WV Corrections)

35-year-old Jasper Shook, also of Petersburg, was sentenced in February to 365 months behind bars.

Mugshot of Jasper Shook (WHSV)

Authorities said both of them pleaded guilty last year to child pornography charges.

Jasper Shook reportedly messaged an undercover FBI agent using the KIK app, bragging about sexual contact with a minor and sending sexually explicit images of the child.

Officials said a search warrant was later executed at the Shook home, where officers seized electronic devices that contained child pornography, with some of the images also identifying Jasper Shook and Christine Shook.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

